Weather warning for Temiskaming region

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR KIRKLAND LAKE, ENGLEHART, TEMISKAMING SHORES, TEMAGAMI
DISTRICT — Signifagant snowfall is expected to hit the region Thursday and into Friday morning.
Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected with reduced visibility in heavy snow towards Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
A low pressure system is expected to bring snowfall to northeastern Ontario Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible.
Impacts:
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Drive with caution.
