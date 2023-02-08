Weather warning for Temiskaming region

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR KIRKLAND LAKE, ENGLEHART, TEMISKAMING SHORES, TEMAGAMI

DISTRICT — Signifagant snowfall is expected to hit the region Thursday and into Friday morning.

A low pressure system is expected to bring snowfall to northeastern Ontario Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible.