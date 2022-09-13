Weather statement from EC

Special weather statement from Environment Canada in effect for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Rain, at times heavy, is expected beginning near noon.

Hazard:

Local rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm.

Timing:

This afternoon through early this evening.

Impacts:

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Discussion:

Showers have already begun over some locations this morning. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and may bring localized heavy rainfall.