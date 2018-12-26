Weather and travel alert from Environment Canada

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Significant winter storm expected Thursday night into Friday night.

A Colorado low that is tracking towards Ontario will bring a mixed bag of weather to Northeastern Ontario late Thursday through Friday. Regions from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay will likely see several centimetres of snow before precipitation changes to rain Thursday night. In these regions, there is also a threat of a few hours of freezing rain Thursday night. Precipitation should change back to snow Friday as much colder air moves in.

Areas farther north including Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Earlton will likely remain all snow with significant accumulations of 15 to 25 cm possible. A winter storm watch may be required for these regions.

Travel may become hazardous from Thursday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.