Weather alert for: Kirkland Lake-Temiskaming Shores – Temagami



Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Monday, August 24 in the Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas.

DISTRICT — Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards include damaging wind gusts to 110 km/h, up to toonie sized hail with a slight risk of a tornado.

The timing of these weather patterns is expected this afternoon and this evening.



