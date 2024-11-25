Environment Canada issued a weather advisory today (November 25) for the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect. Hazards: Snow, heavy at times, with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres. Locally higher amounts possible over higher terrain.

The snow is expected to begin this afternoon and continue into Tuesday.

A low pressure system will bring accumulating snow to the area. Snowfall will begin in the early afternoon for Sault Ste. Marie and reach North Bay later in the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected through the evening and overnight hours, before tapering off on Tuesday. Locally higher amounts are possible over areas of higher terrain, which may exceed 15 centimetres.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511; twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.