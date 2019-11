Pictured donating food to the Salvation Army Food Bank on November 12 at the Salvation Army Church Food Bank in New Liskeard in the back row from the left are NLPS We Club/child and youth worker, Kelly Howard, Jenna Loach, Salvation Army Captain Jason Dannock, Ryan Mackey, Aubrey Connolly, Freye Guillmette and teacher Laura Seguin. In the front row from the left are Kassidy Soucie, Megan Bruce, Rylan Mackey and Brady Turcotte, (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)