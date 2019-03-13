Watershed Conditions Statement





DISTRICT (Special) — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry North Bay District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions – Water Safety Statement is in effect for the District.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

A low pressure system is forecast to bring mixed precipitation across Northeastern Ontario on Thursday before leaving the Province on Friday. The North Bay Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District, including Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Sturgeon Falls, Thorne/Eldee, Powassan and Port Loring are forecasted to receive 5-25mm of precipitation and/or mixed precipitation by Thursday evening. The temperatures will drop to near seasonal values (below freezing) province wide heading into the weekend.

Description of Current Conditions

The rain will combine with mild temperatures in the range of 5-7 degrees Celsius to produce potentially significant snowmelt and localized ponding on roadways, parking lots and other flat/low-lying areas. Continued snowmelt and runoff due to forecast warm temperatures and rainfall will result in flows and levels rising across Central Ontario. Increasing flows and levels may result in river ice break-up and increase flood risk in areas prone to ice jamming. Combined runoff from the rainfall and snowmelt as well as ice breakup may cause ponding and potential for flooding in low lying areas. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard. It is encouraged to keep away from watercourses and off water bodies which may have tinning, unsafe ice. The return to normal seasonal temperatures this weekend will slow melt and attenuate runoff.



A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.