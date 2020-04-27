Watershed Conditions in Temiskaming

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is advising area residents that a Watershed Condition Statement is in effect as of Monday, May 4, 2020. This means residents in the South Temiskaming region should keep a close watch on conditions, of fast moving rivers and streams and to take precautions if you are at risk of flooding. Residents should make sure sump pumps are working and secure items that may float away in case of a flood. Further updates may be issued as conditions change.