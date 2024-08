From the City of Temiskaming Shores Wednesday, August 14:

Starting at 7:00am

If no unforeseen circumstances arise, the duration of the disruption to:

Water service should last 5 hours (12:00pm)

Road service should last 8 hours (3:00pm)

Why

Water Main Repair

Where

New Liskeard

Broadwood Avenue between Golding Street to the Dead End.

For questions or concerns please contact Public Works at 705-647-6220.