Walkouts continuing at Board ONE

Further walkouts may be in the offing at District School Board Ontario North East elementary schools.

The board is one of seven selected by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) for a one-day strike Monday, February 3, if central agreements aren’t reached at the provincial level by January 31.

Meanwhile, the ETFO says its 83,000 members will stage a one-day, province-wide strike Thursday, February 6, if no central agreement is reached.