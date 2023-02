Isaac Walker-Dupont’s father Remi Dupont, sister Trisha Dupont and mother Katherine Walker take a break from the action on Lake Temiskaming at Windy Point on February 19. Their Family Day Fishing Derby to honour the memory of Isaac exceeded their fundraising goal of $5,000 and is now at over $10,000 for the Family Day derby held on area lakes in South Temiskamimg. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)