The TDSS Senior Saints Girls Volleyball team has qualified to play at OFSAA in Welland from March 6-8. In the back row from the left are coach Tom Barker, Fiona Killbridge, Abby Little, Rory Dewar, Ashlyn Anderson, Sami Carlson, Grace Duquette and Miriam Desmarais. In the front row are Kyra Larocque, Kenna Furino, Gabby Landry, Vanessa Paterson, Lauren Paterson and Ally St. Louis. (Supplied photo)