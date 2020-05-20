DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is inviting his constituents to a virtual town hall meeting this evening, Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 7 p.m..

Angus states on his Facebook page that the virtual town hall meeting conversation about “where we are at with the COVID crisis.”

Constituents are being invited to email Angus at charlie@charlieangusndp.ca and they will receive a link which will allow them to join the virtual town hall meeting.