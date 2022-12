Ecole publique des Navigateurs student Seija Belanger learned the finer points of sawing logs with an old-fashioned bucksaw. She was among 1,800 children from 12 area schools who attended the November 25 Village Noel Temiskaming, held at the Fall Fair grounds in New Liskeard. The many smiles of the children affirmed the success of the event held November 24-26. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)