Pavilion Women’s Centre staffer Hailey Cole, in the foreground, and shelter manager Kayla Martell study the photos and biographies of the 14 women killed by an armed gunman at Polytechnique Montréal 33 years ago. The Pavilion held a vigil on the December 6 anniversary of the attack. The date is now known as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)