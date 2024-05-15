Victory potluck dinner and party May 20

NEW LISKEARD (Staff) – The One Light Diversity Centre is inviting everyone to a Victory Potluck Dinner Party on Monday, May 20 at Riverside Place in New Liskeard.

The dinner gets underway at 4 p.m. and will continue until all the food is gone.

Admission is free for registered members, and $5 a person for non-members. Everyone is asked to bring their favourite dish and recipe to share for at the potluck dinner.

The One Light Diversity Centre is also seeking support in its objective which is to provide settlement services for newcomers.

There are also opportunities for youth to earn community hours throughout the summer, founder and executive lead Rammy Bining added.

Bening encouraged area long-term residents to come out to in the dinner and festivities, and to help the One Light Diversity Centre with its objectives.

Gift and food sponsors are also appreciated.

For more information call 1-855-515-4448 ext 111.