The Temagami OPP Detachment hosted a flag presentation on November 23 to mark November 22-28 as Victims and Survivors of Crime Awareness Week. On hand for the presentation were, in back from left, Inspector Joel Breault of the OPP Temiskaming Detachment, Victim Services board chair Dan Dawson, Temagami Police Services board member Gerry Stroud and Temagami Police Services board member Debbie Morrow. In front with the flag are Victim Services executive director Monique Chartrand, Victim Services program coordinator Patty Burke and North Bay Regional OPP headquarters Superintendent Jon Dumond. (Staff photo by Jamie Mountain, LJI reporter)