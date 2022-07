With row upon row of haskap-laden plants as a backdrop, Verger du Terroir recently celebrated its grand opening. Pictured above are, from left, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, Louise Philbin, Gabriel Chartrand, Yvan Chartrand, Sarah Boucher, Rhonda Chartrand, and Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce first vice-president Chuck Durrant. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)