Update on Brazeau autograph session June 20

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau will have an autograph signing session at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena on Thursday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m.

If people bring items for Justin to sign, there will be no charge for his autograph.

The only items that have a charge will be the 8X10 photos supplied by Nosworthy Memorabilia, for $15 each.

Half the proceeds from the sale of the 8X10 pics will be donated to the Temiskaming Shores Minor Hockey Association, said Shayne Nosworthy.