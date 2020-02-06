The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has announced more walkouts next week as the education sector labour dispute continues.
There will be a province-wide one-day strike by all federation members on Tuesday, February 11.
Rotating strikes will also hit District School Board One North East schools on Thursday, February 13.
As a result, all Board Ontario North East elementary schools, including Grade 7-8 programs in high schools, will be closed both days.
Upcoming walkouts was last modified: February 6th, 2020 by