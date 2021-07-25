DISTRICT – The one active fire in the Temiskaming area, located on the north shore of Lady Evelyn Lake and spotted July 23 at 5 p.m., remains under control at 0.1 hectares.

In its latest report, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported that no new wildland fires had been confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon July 24.

At the time, there were 13 active fires in the region. Six were under control and seven were being observed.

The fire hazard in the region was generally considered low to moderate, with the exception of the Far North.