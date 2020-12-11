The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases. They’re both in the southern part of the district, which runs from Harley Township to Temagami.

In a bulletin last night (December 10), the health unit said:

“One case (#25) is a close contact of a confirmed case outside our district and the other (#26) is linked to cases #23 and #24. Both individuals are currently isolating and the cases are presently under investigation.

“Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.“

As of this morning (December 11), the health unit is reporting seven active cases in the district. Six are self-isolating and one remains in hospital.