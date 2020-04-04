Two more test positive

The Timiskaming Health Unit has stated that two more individuals in the Timiskaming district have tested positive with COVID-19. This brings the known positive cases in the district to five.

The Health Unit made the public aware of the statistic Saturday afternoon, April 4 at 2:35 p.m.

The Health Unit stated in its bulletin that a male in his 50s and a male in his late teens have both tested positive and are in self-isolation.

The Health Unit said both individuals have been in contact with a confirmed case.

The tests were administered to the individuals on Wednesday, April 1.

To date 175 people in the district have been tested for COVID-19 and five received a positive result while 149 have received a negative result. Twenty-one tests were still pending at the time of this report.