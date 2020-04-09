Two more cases

DISTRICT – The number of COVID-19 cases in Temiskaming has increased to seven.

In an April 8 update, the Timiskaming Health Unit reported two more positive cases – a man and a woman, both in their 70s. They’re both contacts of a confirmed case, and are now in self-isolation.

Two of the district’s seven cases to date have been resolved.

A total of 209 local tests have been submitted. In addition to the seven positive cases (two of which have been resolved), results in 163 were negative for the virus and results are pending for 39.