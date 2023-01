TEMAGAMI — The Temiskaing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking assistance in locating two missing males, John Ziebert, 20 years and David Schulz, 17.

They were expected to camp/fish from January 2 to January 5 on Lake Temagami. They did not return home on January 5, 2023.

If anyone has information on the men’s location call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122.