TSMHA U13,U15 and U18 Challenge Cup this weekend

TEMISKAMIMNG SHORES — Hot hockey on a cold day is being served at both arenas in Temiskaming Shores. The Temiskaming Shores Minor Hockey Association (TSMHA) is hosting their Kal Tire Challenge Cup tournament this weekend ( Jan 10-12) in divisions of U13, U15 and U18 play. There is no admission fee for the tournament and fans are most welcome to cheer on their favourite players or teams. The tournament schedule can be found on the TSMHA Facebook page.