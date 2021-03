The players and coaches from the Ebert Welding Bantam Puckhounds were on the ice on February 21 at The Shep. The team is split into two squads that play against each other each week during the pandemic to keep in game shape, noted their coach Willie Olsen. Pictured making a nice save is goalie Brett Rudy, with Ryan Miller (middle) and Will Sloggett on the doorstep. The score of the game was 8-5 for the black team. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)