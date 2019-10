The Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce (TSACC) are inviting people to attend the Meet the Candidates Night this evening, Wednesday, October 9 at the Riverside Place in New Liskeard, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Meet the Nipissing-Timiskaming candidates and have a chance to speak with them and hear their take on issues important to the riding.