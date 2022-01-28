Truckers Convoy rolling through

DISTRICT — The Ontario Provincial Police -Northeast Region are advising motorists to expect delays and be patient as the truck protest called the Freedom Convoy goes through the region Friday, January 28. The expected routes being used by the truckers are Highway 11 and Highway 17 as the procession moves to Ottawa, their final destination.

Police are warning motorists there could be traffic delays and that motorists should be prepared for slower moving traffic, specifically on Highways 17 and 11.