Transit update

As a transition to a new transit provider in Temiskaming Shores and Cobalt continues, a Voyago shuttle service at peak times is expected to be available sometime next week.

Service will be confirmed on Monday, January 16.

In the meantime, the existing taxi service will be available.

In an update today (January 13), Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere said the shuttle service, once operational, is expected to run between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DK’s Taxi would fill in the gaps, operating between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., when the last taxi leaves Walmart.

In a news release, the mayor said, “Every effort will be made to adhere as closely as possible to the regular Transit Stop times, however delays are expected. Please plan accordingly.”