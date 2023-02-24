Transit adding service

TEMISKAMING SHORES – Temiskaming Transit and Voyago will increase operating hours and introduce a second bus on weekday mornings, effective Monday, February 27.

In an update, transportation services manager Mitch McCrank said the increased hours will accommodate the additional ridership in the mornings.

This second morning bus will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting in Cobalt and finishing at Temiskaming Hospital.

An updated schedule can be found on Temiskaming Shores’ Facebook page.

McCrank said there are times when the buses will not be running every hour, such as in the middle of the day and late at night.

“The Transit Committee is committed to being responsive yet fiscally responsible during the start of this new arrangement,” he said.

Routes and stops remain the same.

“Transit will continue this way until further notice,” he said.

The committee “thanks everyone for their patience and for planning their transportation according to the available times,” he said.