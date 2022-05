With hair flying, arms out for balance and smiles galore, Emily Stewart (left) and Cheyanne Whelan, two New Liskeard Public School Stingers, competed in the girls running event on May 11 at the Timiskaming District Secondary School track. NLPS has over 400 students from Kindergarten to Grade 6, and a good many of them enjoyed taking part in the annual school track and field meet, while parents and other relatives cheered them on. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)