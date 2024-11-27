Toys, toys, toys

Don’t be alarmed if you spot a fire truck, ambulance or OPP cruiser when you’re shopping in Temiskaming Shores this weekend.

Emergency vehicles will be parked at Giant Tiger, Canadian Tire and Walmart on Saturday (November 30) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. collecting new, unwrapped toys and other items suited to kids and teenagers. The donations will be distributed through the North Eastern Ontario Family and Children’s Services Christmas Angel campaign.