Timiskaming moving into Covid “Yellow-Protect”

DISTRICT (Special) – On December 18 the Government of Ontario placed Timiskaming Health Unit in the “Yellow-Protect” category of the provincial COVID-19 response framework.

“We are seeing increased cases of COVID-19 throughout our district,” said Dr. Glenn

Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “There

is strong evidence that the second wave is hitting Timiskaming. Our district meets multiple

indicators for moving to yellow. This decision was made in close consultation with the

province.”

Strengthened public health measures will come into effect in our district to help control the

spread of COVID-19 on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. These measures

include limited hours of operations for certain settings, reduced recreational program

sizes, additional enforcements and fines, and enhanced education in high-risk settings.

“Based on local case data, we are hearing and seeing evidence of too many social

gatherings and Christmas staff parties,” said Dr. Corneil. “We are strongly recommending

that everyone limit close contact to their household.”

To become familiar with the new measures, owners and operators of businesses and

organizations are required to read the framework and its accompanying regulations in

order to determine what actions they must take to remain open. Changes include but are

not limited to:

Safety Plans

Restaurants, bars, sport and fitness facilities, meeting and event spaces, shopping malls,

personal care services (salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, etc.), bingo halls, gaming

establishments, cinemas, and performing arts faculties are now required to have a safety

plan. A template for this plan, and other resources to protect workplaces, can be found on

the province’s website.

Lower Music Volumes

Across multiple sectors, the volume of music must now be low enough that a normal

conversation is possible. Yelling and speaking loudly can help transmit COVID-19 over

longer distances, so it is necessary to keep conversations to a normal level.

Bars and Restaurants

– There is now a strict limit of 6 patrons per table and contact information must be

collected for every seated patron, even if they are from the same household.

– All establishments must be closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

– Liquor may only be sold between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Sport and Fitness Facilities

– Spacing between patrons/equipment must be increased to 3 meters.

– Fitness classes are now capped at 10 patrons indoors and 25 patrons outdoors.

– Contact information must be collected for everyone who enters the facility.

– Facilities must now be accessible by reservation only.

Nursing and Retirement Homes

Under Directive #3 there are now additional restrictions on the admission of new residents

and transferring residents between facilities.

For more information on COVID-19, please go to our website page or visit the Ontario’s

website. Details about the provincial framework are available at

www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open.