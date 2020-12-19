Timiskaming moving into Covid “Yellow-Protect”

DISTRICT (Special) – On December 18 the Government of Ontario placed Timiskaming Health Unit in the “Yellow-Protect” category of the provincial COVID-19 response framework.
“We are seeing increased cases of COVID-19 throughout our district,” said Dr. Glenn
Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “There
is strong evidence that the second wave is hitting Timiskaming. Our district meets multiple
indicators for moving to yellow. This decision was made in close consultation with the
province.”
Strengthened public health measures will come into effect in our district to help control the
spread of COVID-19 on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. These measures
include limited hours of operations for certain settings, reduced recreational program
sizes, additional enforcements and fines, and enhanced education in high-risk settings.
“Based on local case data, we are hearing and seeing evidence of too many social
gatherings and Christmas staff parties,” said Dr. Corneil. “We are strongly recommending
that everyone limit close contact to their household.”
To become familiar with the new measures, owners and operators of businesses and
organizations are required to read the framework and its accompanying regulations in
order to determine what actions they must take to remain open. Changes include but are
not limited to:
Safety Plans
Restaurants, bars, sport and fitness facilities, meeting and event spaces, shopping malls,
personal care services (salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, etc.), bingo halls, gaming
establishments, cinemas, and performing arts faculties are now required to have a safety
plan. A template for this plan, and other resources to protect workplaces, can be found on
the province’s website.
Lower Music Volumes
Across multiple sectors, the volume of music must now be low enough that a normal
conversation is possible. Yelling and speaking loudly can help transmit COVID-19 over
longer distances, so it is necessary to keep conversations to a normal level.
Bars and Restaurants
– There is now a strict limit of 6 patrons per table and contact information must be
collected for every seated patron, even if they are from the same household.
– All establishments must be closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.
– Liquor may only be sold between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Sport and Fitness Facilities
– Spacing between patrons/equipment must be increased to 3 meters.
– Fitness classes are now capped at 10 patrons indoors and 25 patrons outdoors.
– Contact information must be collected for everyone who enters the facility.
– Facilities must now be accessible by reservation only.
Nursing and Retirement Homes
Under Directive #3 there are now additional restrictions on the admission of new residents
and transferring residents between facilities.
For more information on COVID-19, please go to our website page or visit the Ontario’s
website. Details about the provincial framework are available at
www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open.
