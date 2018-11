Helping to cut a ribbon during the grand opening celebration of Tim Hortons restaurant at 141 4th Street in Englehart on November 14 from the left are Town of Englehart deputy clerk treasurer/economic development officer Malorie Robinson, clerk-administrator Shawn LaCarte, councillors Twyla Wilson and Jerry Mikovitch, Tim Hortons operator Christine Gravelle, councillor Jason deLeeuw, deputy mayor Pauline Brassard and Tim Hortons operator Andrew Trounsell. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)