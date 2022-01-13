THU urges booster shots for those eligible

The Timiskaming Health Unit says it is more important than ever with the highly transmissible Omicron variant to protect those at the highest risk of suffering severe outcomes from COVID-19.

The Timiskaming Health Unit is urging everyone eligible, which now includes all individuals over 18 years of age, to book their booster shot NOW!

If you haven’t received first or second dose yet, book NOW!

Please do not delay. Book now through the provincial system: bit.ly/3HJQI59 or call 866 747-4305, ext. 6.