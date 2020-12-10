THU issues warning of potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – The Timiskaming Health Unit is advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at an event in New Liskeard on the weekend.

In a media release today (December 10), the health unit said a gathering was held at Riverside Place on December 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“With the combination of COVID-19 measures that were in place and the level of contact, the event is considered a low-risk exposure to those who attended the sit-down meal, the take-out meal, or received delivery. “

The health unit said anyone who attended this event must self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19.

If symptoms appear, they are to self-isolate immediately and call the local assessment centre to arrange testing.

If any high-risk contacts are identified, they will be contacted directly by public health. If you are concerned about your exposure or if you self-identify as a high-risk contact, self-isolate and call the health unit.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, don’t wait to get tested for COVID-19,” said Dr Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO at the Timiskaming Health Unit.

“Getting testing immediately is a vital step to protecting our community.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear in two to seven days, but may appear as long as 14 days after exposure.

“As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to keep our guard up regarding COVID-19. Avoid holiday gatherings with people outside of your household and continue to follow public health measures,” said Dr. Corneil.

District residents are reminded to:

• Continue practicing physical distancing.

• Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces

• Wash hands with warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face.

• Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

• Do not gather in large groups – no more than 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

• Do not gather with people outside of your household.

• Avoid non-essential travel outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas.

• Stay home if unwell and contact your local assessment centre to schedule an appointment for testing.

• Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place.

• Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support.