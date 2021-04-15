THU advises of potential low-risk exposure

COLEMAN – The Timiskaming Health Unit is advising of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 at the Coleman Township landfill earlier this month.

Anyone who visited the municipal landfill, located at 506126 Ferguson Road, on Tuesday, April 6, and Saturday, April 10, is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, contact your local assessment centre for testing.

You do not have to go for testing if you have no symptoms.

Anyone unsure of whether they should be tested can call the health unit at 1-866-747-4305 ext. 7 for screening.