DISTRICT – The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today (Sat., Dec. 19). All three cases are from the north end of the district and are self-isolating.

One of the three cases is a hospital worker from Blanche River Health’s Kirkland Lake location.

The health unit said it has been working closely with the hospital and all infection prevention and control measures are being followed.

“The overall increase in cases over the past two weeks continues to be concerning,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit, in a news release.

“Having a case in a primary care setting does bring additional challenges, although I am very confident in the pre-planning the hospital has undertaken to prepare for a situation such as this.”

Blanche River Health president and CEO Sean Conroy added, “We realize there are community concerns when COVID-19 directly affects our hospitals like this, but I want to reassure people that we have implemented many infection control protocols that are designed to provide for safe patient and visitor interactions with our health care team, while also aiming to protect our own staff and inpatients to the greatest extent possible.”

In a news release, Conroy said, “The rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across our district over the past few weeks is very concerning. Our staff live in the communities we serve, and are at increasing risk of contracting the virus and bringing it into the workplace.”

The hospital will be implementing enhanced policies and protocols in accordance with its pandemic plan, which will include additional visitor restrictions.

Its emergency department remains open.