Third COVID-19 case reported in Temiskaming

DISTRICT – A third COVID-19 case has been reported in the district.

The patient, a woman in early 50s, is currently being cared for at Kirkland and District Hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

The news was announced by the Timiskaming Health Unit in a media release April 2.

“All necessary prevention and control measures were used with this patient. The case is linked to a close contact with a positive case from outside the district.

“Contact tracing is well underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.”

Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health at the health unit, stated:

“With the increase in cases in the north, it is essential for people to act aggressively in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay home as much as possible. Avoid all non-essential travel. Practice physical distancing. Wash your hands often and don’t touch your face.”

For further information, see timiskaminghu.com.