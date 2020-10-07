Thanksgiving pushes back figure skating sessions

New Liskeard and Haileybury CanSkate sessions have started, but due to the Thanksgiving weekend there will be no skating for CanSkaters Thursday, October 8, and Monday, October 12 for everyone.

CanSkate sessions resume Thursday, October 15, in Haileybury at the Shelley Herbert Shea Memorial Arena and on Monday, October 19, in New Liskeard at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena.

All COVID-19 rules must be followed, skaters must be registered before skating.

Please see Facebook or the clubs’ website for information or call 705-647-8005.