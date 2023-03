Will Sloggett (19) and an unidentified Cub teammate in back battle for the puck against Damien Lemoyne (22) of the Kap Flyers in first period action February 24 at The Shep. After a fast and furious first period that saw New Liskeard head to the dressing room up 2-1, the visitors came back to win the game 6-5. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)