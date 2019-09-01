Temporary road closure

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has announced that Highway 624 will be temporarily closed from Wendigo Road to the Evanturel-Marter Boundary Road, beginning Wednesday.

The ministry said the closure is required to complete a culvert replacement.

The highway will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, until approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at the latest.

A 7.1-kilometre detour will be set up, using Wendigo, Bryans Road and Hwy. 624.