Temporary closure of Hwy. 11 Earlton overpass

The Ministry of Transportation advises that the Earlton overpass on Highway 11 will be closed beginning tomorrow (Thursday, December 20) at 8 a.m. for at least 24 hours.

The ministry said the highway closure is necessary to complete structural repairs to the bridge. A detour is available via Highway 571 and Highway 562.

For the latest information on highway closures and construction, the public can call 511, the ministry’s road information line, or check www.511on.ca.