Temiskaming Transit update

TEMISKAMING SHORES – While regular transit service is expected to resume soon, the city advises that delays will continue this week.

Alternative transportation options will continue to be available, but transit users are being asked for their patience and understanding during the transition to a new provider.

In a release issued Friday (January 6), Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere announced that the bus charter will not be operating, effective Monday, January 9.

Services will be available from DK’s Taxi Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (when the last taxi leaves Walmart).

A vehicle will be available to pick up passengers along the transit route every two hours at a minimum.

“Every effort will be made to adhere as closely as possible to the regular Transit Stop times, however delays are expected. Please plan accordingly.”

See the city’s Facebook page for further information.