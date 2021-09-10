Temiskaming Shores Advanced Voting Poll

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Ready to cast your vote?

After a number of inquiries about the September 20, 2021 advanced polls, the Temiskaming Speaker wishes to notify the public of advanced polls happening in Temiskaming Shores at the Service Canada office, located at 280 Armstrong Street in New Liskeard, beginning today.

The advanced polls are taking place today, Friday, September 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m.

To find out the located of an advanced poll in your location, call your municipal office or visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

Voting can also be done by special ballot in person at the Elections Canada office before 6 p.m. on September 14.

Election Day is Monday, September 20. To vote you must be at least 18 years old on election day.

At the polling station you will be asked for ID. Options include a driver’s license or government-issued ID with your photo, name and current address.

Or show two pieces of ID with your name and address on them.

People with no ID can declare their address and identity in writing and have someone at the polling station vouch for them.

The candidate’s in the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding are Liberal Anthony Rota, NDP Scott Robertson, PC Steve Trahan and PPC Greg Galante.