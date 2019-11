Brand ambassador Pam Hamel shows off the ribbons collected by Thornloe Cheese at this year’s Royal. In addition to producing the grand champion butter – an unsalted variety made from grass-fed milk – Thornloe Cheese was awarded a first in the innovation class for unsalted butter; a first in the soft cheese class for its Evanturel variety; and a third in the innovation class for salted grass-fed butter. (Photo courtesy FedNor)