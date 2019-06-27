Temiskaming OPP will focus on aggressive driving this long weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will start their first summer traffic campaign this weekend, ending July 1.

With the increase in traffic on the long weekend, officers will be patrolling the highways on the lookout for aggressive driving, one of the “Big Four” offences.

The “Big Four” consists of alcohol/drug impaired, inattentive driving, aggressive driving and lack of occupant restraint. These high-risk behaviours account for the majority of motor vehicle collision fatalities and are completely preventable.

The OPP will also be focusing on and have zero tolerance for seatbelt offences, speeding offences, stunt driving, following too closely and passing offences.

For the year of 2019 until June 24, the members of the Temiskaming detachment of the OPP have investigated approximately 200 collisions involving motor vehicles, off-road vehicles and motorized snow vehicle, one of which was a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Please drive safe this holiday weekend.