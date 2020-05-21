Temiskaming OPP searching for missing person

(TEMISKAMING SHORES, ON) – On May 18, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in the City of Temiskaming Shores, Ontario.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gregory DUNN, age 68, from the City of Temiskaming Shores. DUNN was last seen in Haileybury on the morning of May 18, 2020.

DUNN is described as:

5’10” tall

200 lbs

Grey hair and a grey moustache

DUNN is believed to be operating a grey 2010 Toyota Tacoma with Ontario licence plate VF8868.

Anyone with information or who may know the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 1-888-310-1122.