Temiskaming OPP detachment temporarily closed

The Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police detachment building on Armstrong Street in New Liskeard is closed temporarily for repairs.

Constable Martin Thibault explained in an email that electrical problems occurred inside the building after a construction crew had been working outside repairing a water leak. It is thought that maybe the construction crew hit an electrical wire while working, causing the problem inside the building, Thibault said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, October 28.

When electrical smoke was detected inside the building fire crews were called, he related.

“Fire crews attended as a precaution but left shortly after.”

Wednesday morning, at the time this issue went to press, Thibault commented, “the detachment remains closed to the public for a little while longer, but we expect it to be fully operational within the next couple of days – if not sooner.”

He advised that, “during this period, members of the public are advised that the Englehart Detachment and the Temagami Detachment remain open and fully operational. Police services and response in the Temiskaming area will continue without interruption.”

Updates regarding the reopening of the detachment will be provided once available.

In an emergency, the public is asked to dial 9-1-1. In a non-emergency the public is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.